Corruption scheme uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

The Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a corruption scheme involving officials of the Ministry of Defense, the committee’s press center reported.

According to the SCNS, certain officers from the mobilization reserve training administration, acting contrary to the policies of the country’s top leadership and harming the interests and image of the Armed Forces, engaged in extortion for personal enrichment.

Specifically, Major M.B.M., Deputy Commander of the Training Battalion for Personnel Affairs, and Lieutenant K.A.B., Commander of the 1st Platoon of the 2nd Company of the Training Battalion, organized a systematic scheme to extort money from conscripts attending mobilization reserve training at the Koi-Tash military unit. In return, they granted privileges such as illegal short-term leave, unauthorized absence from the unit, and use of mobile phones. Officers reportedly demanded payments ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 soms for these services.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 342 («Bribery») of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. Major M.B.M. and Lieutenant K.A.B. have been placed in the SCNS detention facility.

Investigative and operational activities are ongoing to identify all individuals involved in the corruption scheme within the country’s Defense Ministry.