13:16
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

Corruption scheme uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

The Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a corruption scheme involving officials of the Ministry of Defense, the committee’s press center reported.

According to the SCNS, certain officers from the mobilization reserve training administration, acting contrary to the policies of the country’s top leadership and harming the interests and image of the Armed Forces, engaged in extortion for personal enrichment.

Specifically, Major M.B.M., Deputy Commander of the Training Battalion for Personnel Affairs, and Lieutenant K.A.B., Commander of the 1st Platoon of the 2nd Company of the Training Battalion, organized a systematic scheme to extort money from conscripts attending mobilization reserve training at the Koi-Tash military unit. In return, they granted privileges such as illegal short-term leave, unauthorized absence from the unit, and use of mobile phones. Officers reportedly demanded payments ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 soms for these services.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 342 («Bribery») of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. Major M.B.M. and Lieutenant K.A.B. have been placed in the SCNS detention facility.

Investigative and operational activities are ongoing to identify all individuals involved in the corruption scheme within the country’s Defense Ministry.
link: https://24.kg/english/343542/
views: 110
Print
Related
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
Perception of corruption: What institutions Kyrgyzstanis trust the least
Corruption scheme exposed in Osh: Nearly 9 million paid illegally to teachers
SCNS stops activities of land mafia in Bishkek
Head of Emergencies Ministry Department detained on suspicion of corruption
Corruption in universities: Over 13,000 students expelled in Osh
Police inspector detained in Osh for corruption and abuse of power
Deputy Head of Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu arrested
No mitigating circumstances for corrupt officials — Nazgul Sydygalieva
Sadyr Japarov: Officials who embezzled public funds will not go unpunished
Popular
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
15 September, Monday
12:48
Reconstruction of bridge on Zhibek Zholu Avenue to begin in Bishkek Reconstruction of bridge on Zhibek Zholu Avenue to begi...
12:44
Corruption scheme uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
12:29
Construction of congress hall near Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek shown on video
12:16
Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrives in Kyrgyzstan to present Architecture Award
12:07
Family of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev evicted from home