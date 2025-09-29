14:41
Contractor detained in Chui region for embezzling over 15 million soms

State funds were embezzled during the construction and reconstruction of socially significant facilities in Alamudun district of Chui region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, these are the contracting companies VITU-VIIT LLC and AKAANA. The budget funds were allocated for the construction of a medical and obstetrical station and a sewage system in the village of Mramornoye, Chokmorov rural area.

An audit revealed damages to the state amounting to 15,309,360 soms.

A criminal case has been opened. The head of the organizations K.N.K. has been detained and placed in the SCNS temporary detention facility.

Measures are ongoing to hold other officials accountable and to recover the damages caused to the state.
