Chief accountant of Kyrgyz Pochtasy branch detained for embezzlement

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the former manager and chief accountant of Leilek district branch of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC. The agency’s press center reported.

During efforts to prevent corruption crimes at state-owned enterprises, cases of embezzlement and misappropriation of budget funds by the former branch manager, B.P., and the chief accountant, N.M. were uncovered. Investigators believe they may have abused their official positions to embezzle 5,213,900 soms.

It was established that funds were transferred from the central office of Kyrgyz Pochtasy to Leilek branch account over a nine-month period for the purchase of furniture, plastic windows, and the repair and upgrade of computer equipment. However, the goods were not purchased, and the repairs were not carried out. The suspects also transferred higher wages to employees’ bank cards and then asked for the excess money to be returned in cash, citing a technical error.

Both were charged under Article 210, Part 4, Clause 2 (Misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By court order, they were taken into custody and placed in a pretrial detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/365623/
views: 96
