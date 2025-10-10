Kyrgyzstan to consolidate state defense enterprises into single structure

The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan will reorganize its subordinate state enterprises. The corresponding decision was made by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution.

According to the document, the state-owned enterprises Askerdik Sooda Bashkarmalygy, Kyrgyz Kural, and Asker Kurulush will be merged. A new enterprise, Kyrgyzkorgooservice, will be created on their basis.

State re-registration has been instructed. The Ministry of Defense, together with the State Property Management Agency, will ensure the transfer of assets and liabilities, as well as the execution of all legal procedures.

As a result, a number of previously effective government and Cabinet of Ministers’ resolutions regulating the operations of these enterprises have been repealed.

The goal of the reorganization is to optimize the operations of state-owned defense enterprises, increasing their efficiency and transparency.