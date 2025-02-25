Counterintelligence and SCNS detained several servicemen — Defense Ministry

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), together with military counterintelligence officers, detained several servicemen of the Defense Ministry. The press service of the Defense Ministry reported.

«The Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that, together with the military counterintelligence agencies of the SCNS and the Military Prosecutor’s Office, they detained servicemen of the defense department suspected of violating the law in the performance of their official duties,» the statement says.

The number of suspects, their names, surnames, ranks, positions, as well as which country they worked for, are not indicated in the statement.

«Investigative measures are being carried out by employees of the State Committee for National Security,» the Defense Ministry said.