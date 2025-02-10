16:11
Founder and owner of Gergert Sport released on his own recognizance

The founder and owner of the sportswear store Gergert Sport Vitaly Gergert was released on his own recognizance. The press service of Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, Vitaly Gergert was detained by security services in early December 2024. Pervomaisky District Court put him in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS until February 4, 2025. The businessman is charged under the articles «Incitement to commit a crime» and «Abuse of official position, committed with the purpose of extracting benefits and advantages for oneself or other persons, or out of other personal interest, which caused serious harm by negligence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The court told that on January 30, the head of the investigative group of the Investigative Department of the SCNS in Bishkek petitioned to change the chosen measure of restraint. Thus, Vitaly Gergert was released on his own recognizance by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court.
