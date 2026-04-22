Ernazar Akmataliev tops UWW World Wrestling Rankings

Kyrgyzstan’s athlete Ernazar Akmataliev has topped the UWW world rankings.

The freestyle wrestler took third place, winning bronze, at the Asian Championships held in Bishkek.

It was previously reported that Ernazar Akmataliev signed a contract with the Real American Freestyle league (USA). It was announced by the RAF.

RAF is an American professional freestyle wrestling league founded in 2025. It is a private promotion aimed at uniting the world’s top wrestlers, Olympic champions, and former UFC fighters.

The Kyrgyzstani will make his debut on May 31 at the RAF 09 tournament in Dallas, Texas, USA.