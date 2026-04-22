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 Illegal trafficking channel for psychotropic substances disrupted in Bishkek

The capital’s police continue to actively identify and prevent cases of illegal trafficking of narcotics, psychotropic substances, and precursors, the press service of the Main Internal Affairts Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the press service, operative officers from the Drug Control Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek received information that an unknown man was illegally importing psychotropic substances and precursors from the People’s Republic of China for sale through an online store and subsequent use in the manufacture of synthetic narcotics.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 284 (illegal manufacture of precursors) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative and operational-search activities, citizen A.E., 36, was detained on Kurmanzhan Datka Street in Bishkek. During a personal search and an inspection of the place of detention, precursors—hydrochloric acid and methylpropiophenone (a synthetic substance)—were found and seized. These precursors are used to manufacture synthetic drugs. The total weight of the seized substances was 69.9 kilograms.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district in Bishkek is currently conducting all necessary investigative actions aimed at identifying possible accomplices and distribution channels.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs reminds everyone of the strict criminal penalties for the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors. If you become aware of any such offenses, please report them to the police immediately.
link: https://24.kg/english/371412/
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