Owner of Gergert Sport sportswear store detained in Bishkek

Owner of Gergert Sport sportswear store, Vitaly Gergert, has been detained in Bishkek. It is known that the Pervomaisky District Court ruled to arrest him and hold him in a pretrial detention center until February 2025.

The State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have not yet commented on the situation.

In March 2021, Gergert Sport sportswear store was sealed by the then Financial Police. According to investigators, goods for Gergert Sport store were purchased in Europe, but customs declarations were altered en route. According to investigators, the damage to the state exceeded 20 million soms. The store was later reopened.

The case was transferred to the Prosecutor General’s Office in April.

In July 2022, the Customs Service detected additional damages in the amount of more than 5 million soms in a previously initiated criminal case against the management of Gergert Sport sportswear and goods store.
