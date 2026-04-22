EAEU decides to restrict import of certain types of clothing from Vietnam

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has decided to temporarily restrict the import of certain types of clothing from Vietnam. The decision was made at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board.

According to the EEC press service, it was decided to apply a trigger-protective measure to certain types of clothing from Vietnam, including knitwear.

«By adopting this measure, we will ensure compliance with the parameters of the free trade agreement with Vietnam and support EAEU producers,» EEC Minister in charge of Trade Andrey Slepnev said.

For six months, instead of zero customs duty, these products will be subject to import duties at the current rate of the Eurasian Economic Union’s common customs tariff. The basis for this was the excess of the trigger level of imports of goods from Vietnam, stipulated by the agreement, by the end of 2025, the EEC explained.