12:43
USD 87.45
EUR 102.88
RUB 1.17
English

New MP takes oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

New MP Mirlan Zheenchoroev took the oath of office in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Several days ago, the Central Election Commission registered Mirlan Zheenchoroev as a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh in single-mandate constituency No. 21.

Kubanychbek Kongantiev, the MP previously elected in this constituency, resigned early.

The next candidate in line was Chingiz Aidarbekov. The Central Election Commission delayed issuing him a parliamentary mandate for an extended period, citing an ongoing review by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A criminal case was opened against Aidarbekov, after which he announced that he was voluntarily declining the mandate.
link: https://24.kg/english/371415/
views: 140
Print
Related
Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Austria to expand cooperation
New MP takes oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
AI implemented in Zhogorku Kenesh to handle citizen appeals
Paper out, E-Kenesh in: Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents app for MPs
MPs of Zhogorku Kenesh to be trained in lawmaking and cybersecurity
Mavlyuda Kalberdieva to replace Shairbek Tashiev in Parliament
Kyrgyz Parliament begins to fully transition to digital work
President of Kyrgyzstan calls for transition to electronic Parliament
President urges MPs not to allow division in Parliament
Adilet Kyrgyzstan deputy group changes its name to Ishenim
Popular
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
 Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington  Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington
Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany
22 April, Wednesday
12:05
Thailand decides to reduce visa-free stay for tourists from 93 countries Thailand decides to reduce visa-free stay for tourists...
11:59
Security forces purge continues, SCNS of Kyrgyzstan issues statement 
11:51
New MP takes oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
11:42
 Illegal trafficking channel for psychotropic substances disrupted in Bishkek
11:17
Ernazar Akmataliev tops UWW World Wrestling Rankings