New MP takes oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

New MP Mirlan Zheenchoroev took the oath of office in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Several days ago, the Central Election Commission registered Mirlan Zheenchoroev as a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh in single-mandate constituency No. 21.

Kubanychbek Kongantiev, the MP previously elected in this constituency, resigned early.

The next candidate in line was Chingiz Aidarbekov. The Central Election Commission delayed issuing him a parliamentary mandate for an extended period, citing an ongoing review by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A criminal case was opened against Aidarbekov, after which he announced that he was voluntarily declining the mandate.