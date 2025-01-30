12:32
Ruslan Kazakbaev appointed Ambassador to Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro

Ruslan Kazakbaev was appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro concurrently with residence in Ankara.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Turkey and the State of Israel Ruslan Kazakbaev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Albania, the Republic of North Macedonia and Montenegro concurrently with residence in the city of Ankara of the Republic of Turkey, the statement says.
