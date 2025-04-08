18:14
Cabinet highlights investment climate improvement, plans for 128 new enterprises

Opening of a new plant of Hytera, a recognized world leader in the production of telecommunications equipment, took place in Kyrgyzstan. The ceremony was attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev, the Cabinet’s press service reports.

Speaking at the opening, Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that the launch of the facility is a vivid example of successful public-private partnership. He noted that this event demonstrates the government’s consistent efforts to create favorable conditions for investors in the country.

«The Cabinet of Ministers will continue to ensure a business-friendly environment by providing transparent regulation and infrastructure support,» he stated.

Amangeldiev also shared impressive industrial growth figures: in 2024, 102 new industrial facilities were launched in the republic, and the volume of industrial output reached 585 billion soms. Plans for 2025 include the launch of 128 more enterprises, which, according to Daniyar Amangeldiev, «will give impetus to the development of the regions and create thousands of new jobs.»

The new Hytera plant, specializing in the assembly of communications equipment and photo and video recording systems, was created with the support of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. The volume of investments in the project amounted to $ 1 million.

The production capacity of the enterprise includes:

  • Release of more than 57,000 units of products annually;
  • 700 square meters of modern production space;
  • Creation of 50 new jobs;
  • Implementation of automated quality control;
  • Transfer of advanced technologies and development of human resources of the country.

In conclusion of his speech, Daniyar Amangeldiev expressed confidence in the future success of the enterprise. «I am convinced that this plant will become a symbol of sustainable growth, high quality and technological leadership, opening a new page in the history of industrial and scientific development of the Kyrgyz Republic,» he said.
