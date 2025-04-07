World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul

The capital of South Korea hosted the World Journalists Conference 2025 with the participation of 62 media representatives from more than 50 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, Canada, China, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, UAE, Oman, USA, Turkey.

Photo 24.kg. World Journalists Conference 2025

The conference organized by the Journalists Association of Korea with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea was held from March 31 to April 5.

At the forum, participants discussed such topics as «Shaping the Future of Journalism in the AI Media Era: Copyright and Ethical Challenges» and «The Role of Journalism in Confronting Climate Change and Environmental Shifts.»

Photo 24.kg. President of the Journalists Association of Korea Park Jong Hyun

The World Journalists Conference began with a welcoming speech by Park Jong Hyun, President of the Journalists Association of Korea, in which he emphasized the Association’s commitment to constructive media dialogue, calling the topics to be addressed «challenges that the international community and the press must grapple with in search of viable solutions».

Woo Won Shik, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, said in his video message to the participants that the uncontrolled spread of misinformation and fake news endangers journalism. Therefore, the World Journalists Conference is a good opportunity for journalists from different countries to come together to discuss the challenges facing global journalism and to propose solutions for its development in the new era.

«Notably, the theme «The Role of Journalism in Confronting Climate Change and Environmental Shifts» is not only a pressing global concern, but also a defining imperative of our era,» he added.

Photo 24.kg

During the conference, participants discussed topical issues such as the legal regulation of the use of AI in the information sector, potential use of AI in journalism, and the perception of AI as a supporting tool in journalistic practice. Ethical aspects, such as the potential misuse of AI to spread misinformation or distort facts, were also discussed during the conversation.

Participants of the World Journalists Conference 2025 came to a common conclusion that artificial intelligence is an important, modern and effective tool, but it is important to develop clear rules for the use of AI, to ensure regular training for professionals and users as the technology develops, and to ensure transparency in its use.

Photo 24.kg

The second part of the conference focused on the role of journalism in confronting climate change and addressing environmental challenges. Speakers presented concrete examples of the impact of climate change in their countries, emphasizing the relevance of the topic.

In the course of the discussion, the participants agreed on the need for journalists to cover more actively and comprehensively the impact of climate processes on society, security issues and the international agenda. The importance of establishing close interaction between journalists to form a more comprehensive and objective coverage of the problem was also emphasized.

In addition to participating in discussions on topical issues, journalists were given the opportunity to get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage and distinctive local characteristics of South Korean cities such as Seoul, Anseong, Siheung, Incheon, as well as unique Jeju Island.

The first World Journalists Conference was organized by the Journalists Association of Korea in 2013. It is the largest association in South Korea, with more than 12,000 journalists from more than 200 media outlets in the country as members.