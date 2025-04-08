Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control

Kyrgyzstan’s quarantine control services have strengthened phytosanitary oversight of high-risk imported products, including potatoes, vegetables, and fruits. The measures aim to prevent the penetration of quarantine pests into the country. The Ministry of Agriculture’s press service reported.

The tightened control is in line with the Unified Quarantine and Phytosanitary Requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union, approved by the EEC Council. Enhanced control is being carried out at both customs borders and within the republic.

Importers are urged to take these requirements into account when importing quarantineable products.