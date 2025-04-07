15:44
Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed

Ainura Chokmorova has been appointed to the position of Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House state institution. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, based on the protocol of the competition commission dated April 2, 2025 No. 2, Ainura Chokmorova was appointed to the position of director with a six-month probationary period.

Previously, she held the position of head of the Foreign Languages Department ​​at the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov, associate professor of the department.

The previous head of Okuu Kitebi, Ilyas Sarybaev, resigned. A competition was announced after that.
