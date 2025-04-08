Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

During his working visit to New York, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, Minister Kulubaev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s solid commitment to the UN’s pivotal role in promoting international peace and security, as well as addressing global socio-economic and climate-related challenges.

The Minister reiterated Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and highlighted the country’s key national priorities, including the promotion of the mountain agenda, the development of a green economy, and environmental protection. In this regard, he requested continued UN support to advance these critical issues on the global platform.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also updated the Secretary-General on recent political developments in Central Asia, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of countries of the region to enhance peace, stability, and cooperation.

Both parties explored opportunities for further collaboration within the UN framework and emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue in tackling existing global challenges—an essential prerequisite for long-term peace and sustainable development.