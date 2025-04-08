18:14
USD 87.06
EUR 95.22
RUB 1.01
English

Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

During his working visit to New York, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, Minister Kulubaev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s solid commitment to the UN’s pivotal role in promoting international peace and security, as well as addressing global socio-economic and climate-related challenges.

The Minister reiterated Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and highlighted the country’s key national priorities, including the promotion of the mountain agenda, the development of a green economy, and environmental protection. In this regard, he requested continued UN support to advance these critical issues on the global platform.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also updated the Secretary-General on recent political developments in Central Asia, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of countries of the region to enhance peace, stability, and cooperation.

Both parties explored opportunities for further collaboration within the UN framework and emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue in tackling existing global challenges—an essential prerequisite for long-term peace and sustainable development.
link: https://24.kg/english/325294/
views: 150
Print
Related
Campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent UN Security Council seat starts
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells UN High Commissioner about adoption of media law
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk to visit Kyrgyzstan
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
UN Sustainable Development Center for Central Asia to be opened in Almaty
Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council following USA
U.S. withdraws from UN Human Rights Council - Donald Trump's executive order
Nameless peak in Kyrgyzstan named "UN Peak", law signed
UN to continue to support Kyrgyzstan's initiatives
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
Flight restrictions introduced at Manas International Airport Flight restrictions introduced at Manas International Airport
8 April, Tuesday
18:11
Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control
17:27
President announces increase in investments after casino legalization
17:18
Cabinet highlights investment climate improvement, plans for 128 new enterprises
17:06
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
16:57
Campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent UN Security Council seat starts