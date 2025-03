Kubanychbek Bokontaev has been appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia concurrently with residence in Moscow.

President Sadyr Japarov signed the decree.

Recall, Bokontaev was appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia in August 2024.

Kubanychbek Bokontaev previously held the post of Chairman of the National Bank, and also worked as editor for «Economy. Banks. Business» newspaper.