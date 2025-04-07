11:08
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of China congratulated Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on signing a common border agreement. The country’s Foreign Ministry reported.

«China congratulates Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the signing of the agreement defining the tri-border point of the three countries and the final resolution of their border issues,» Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

According to him, China is a friendly neighbor and strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

«As the three countries’ friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, China stands ready to take this opportunity to work with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepening practical cooperation in various fields and delivering more benefit for the local people,» the spokesperson said.

On March 31 in Khujand, following a trilateral meeting of the presidents, an agreement was signed on the junction point of the state borders, along with the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship. The leaders of the countries emphasized that the signing of these documents symbolizes respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republics, and serves as a model of constructive dialogue and effective cooperation in Central Asia.
