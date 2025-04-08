Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic

A section of Frunze Street will be closed to traffic from April 9 to August 31. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

These measures are due to the reconstruction of the main heating network on Frunze Street from Aitmatov to Akhmatbek Suyumbayev Street.

The purpose of the work is to replace outdated pipelines that have been in operation since 1971 and require urgent modernization.

As part of the reconstruction, the diameter of the pipeline will be increased from 900 to 1,000 millimeters. This will improve the hydraulic regime and increase the reliability of heat supply.

In order to avoid traffic jams, the Bishkek City Hall recommends planning your route in advance, as well as using public transport instead of personal vehicles.