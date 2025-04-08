Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem appointed new Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem has been appointed new Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Abakirov received copies of the credentials from the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Bishkek the day before.

He congratulated Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem on his appointment to this responsible position and wished him success during his stay in Bishkek. He expressed hope that with the active assistance of the Ambassador, bilateral relations between the countries will continue to strengthen in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries.

The parties discussed current issues related to upcoming high-level and summit events, as well as the state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations in the political, trade and economic spheres.

Mekin Mustafa Kemal Ökem graduated from Eskisehir Anatolian High School and then received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from the Middle East Technical University, Department of Public Administration and Political Science. He also holds a PhD from the University of Oxford.

After joining the Turkish Foreign Ministry, he held various positions at the embassies in Riyadh and London, as well as the Permanent Mission of Turkey to NATO.

In 2014, he was appointed Deputy Director General of the Balkans and Central Europe Department. He also served as Special Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief Advisor on Foreign Affairs to Prime Ministers Ahmet Davutoğlu and Binali Yıldırım. He served as Turkey’s Ambassador to Israel from 2016 to 2021.