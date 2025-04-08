18:13
Campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent UN Security Council seat starts

A campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council has officially kicked off in New York. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

A reception was held, organized by Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, to mark the official launch of the campaign for the republic’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.

The delegation is led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Kulubaev. He outlined the key priorities for the country if elected to a non-permanent seat, emphasizing Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to strengthening international peace and security, preventive diplomacy, and mediation, as well as promoting and protecting the interests of developing, mountainous, least developed, and small island states. Kulubaev also assured that Kyrgyzstan will continue its efforts towards disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The event was attended by representatives of the UN and its agencies, as well as representatives from more than 150 member states of the organization.
