Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in six months

Kyrgyzstan will commission six more football stadiums in the first half of 2025. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced at an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of sports and physical culture in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, special attention is being paid to the construction of an international-class stadium in Orok village, designed for 51,000 spectators and meeting FIFA standards.

He also told about the large-scale reconstruction of a number of key sports facilities, including:

Dolon Omurzakov Stadium (Bishkek);

Kurmanbek Stadium (Jalal-Abad);

Sports Complex (Kochkor-Ata);

Suyunbaev Stadium (Osh);

Manas Sports Complex (Kara-Balta);

National Football Academy (Bishkek);

Muras United training base (Bishkek).

Confirming the priority attention to sports, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers announced an increase in funding for the industry.

«Over the past five years, the Kyrgyz Republic has significantly increased funding for the sports industry. Compared to 800 million soms in 2020, the budget for 2025 has reached 2.5 billion soms. These funds are aimed at developing sports infrastructure throughout the country,» he said.