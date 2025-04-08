16:44
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in six months

Kyrgyzstan will commission six more football stadiums in the first half of 2025. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced at an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of sports and physical culture in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, special attention is being paid to the construction of an international-class stadium in Orok village, designed for 51,000 spectators and meeting FIFA standards.

He also told about the large-scale reconstruction of a number of key sports facilities, including:

  • Dolon Omurzakov Stadium (Bishkek);
  • Kurmanbek Stadium (Jalal-Abad);
  • Sports Complex (Kochkor-Ata);
  • Suyunbaev Stadium (Osh);
  • Manas Sports Complex (Kara-Balta);
  • National Football Academy (Bishkek);
  • Muras United training base (Bishkek).

Confirming the priority attention to sports, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers announced an increase in funding for the industry.

«Over the past five years, the Kyrgyz Republic has significantly increased funding for the sports industry. Compared to 800 million soms in 2020, the budget for 2025 has reached 2.5 billion soms. These funds are aimed at developing sports infrastructure throughout the country,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/325288/
views: 37
Print
Related
Sports hall planned for construction in Kalys-Ordo residential area
Kamchybek Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of stadium in Batken
New sports and fitness complex opened in Bishkek
Central stadium to be built in Tash-Kumyr, tender announced
Part of stadium in Osh illegally transferred to Shailoobek Atazov
Kyrgyzstan’s Olympians exempted from paying income tax on bonuses
Sadyr Japarov opens renovated Neftchi stadium in Kochkor-Ata
Central football stadium to be built in Sokuluk
Illegally privatized stadium in Batken region returned to state
Kyrgyz Kurosh World Championship: Team of Kyrgyzstan wins first four medals
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
Flight restrictions introduced at Manas International Airport Flight restrictions introduced at Manas International Airport
8 April, Tuesday
16:35
Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in six months Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in...
16:26
Kyrgyzstan’s delegation meets with President of International Olympic Committee
15:45
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
15:27
Kyrgyzstani and Kazakhstani arrested in Dagestan
15:16
National operator of maritime register determined in Kyrgyzstan