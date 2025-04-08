Kyrgyzstani and Kazakhstani arrested in Dagestan

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan and a citizen of Kazakhstan have been arrested in Dagestan. They are suspected of transporting a large batch of potent substances for the purpose of sale, the press service of the Supreme Court of the republic reports.

The Tarumovsky District Court took them into custody.

On March 29, 2025, at Kochubey checkpoint, located in Tarumovsky district, police officers stopped a Mercedes-Benz Atego truck, in which there was a driver, a citizen of Kazakhstan, and a passenger, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

When inspecting the vehicle, officers found five polymer buckets and three checkered bags with 271,900 white pills. The drugs were sent for examination, which showed that these are potent substances.

«Having reviewed the materials, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of detention for a period of 10 days. If they are charged during this period, the term of detention will be two months (until May 31, 2025),» the court said.