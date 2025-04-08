16:44
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

Kyrgyzstani and Kazakhstani arrested in Dagestan

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan and a citizen of Kazakhstan have been arrested in Dagestan. They are suspected of transporting a large batch of potent substances for the purpose of sale, the press service of the Supreme Court of the republic reports.

The Tarumovsky District Court took them into custody.

On March 29, 2025, at Kochubey checkpoint, located in Tarumovsky district, police officers stopped a Mercedes-Benz Atego truck, in which there was a driver, a citizen of Kazakhstan, and a passenger, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

When inspecting the vehicle, officers found five polymer buckets and three checkered bags with 271,900 white pills. The drugs were sent for examination, which showed that these are potent substances.

«Having reviewed the materials, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of detention for a period of 10 days. If they are charged during this period, the term of detention will be two months (until May 31, 2025),» the court said.
link: https://24.kg/english/325268/
views: 160
Print
Related
First Vice-Mayor of Karakol Erlan Aisarakunov detained
Citizen of Pakistan detained for extortion
Investigator of Osh Internal Affairs Department detained for extortion
Foreigner detained on suspicion of illegal visa issuance
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department comments on detention of journalist
Journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova detained in Bishkek
Civil activist detained in Issyk-Kul region on suspicion of extortion
Ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata detained for financing organized crime group
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
8 April, Tuesday
16:35
Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in six months Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in...
16:26
Kyrgyzstan’s delegation meets with President of International Olympic Committee
15:45
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
15:27
Kyrgyzstani and Kazakhstani arrested in Dagestan
15:16
National operator of maritime register determined in Kyrgyzstan