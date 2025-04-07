18:52
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026

Airlines of Kyrgyzstan may withdraw from the EU blacklist by May 2026. Deputy Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency Kanat Tologonov announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament.

According to him, the director of the state agency is currently on a business trip abroad on this issue. Kanat Tologonov emphasized that work on removing Kyrgyzstan from the blacklist has been underway for two years.

«The European Commission conducted a preliminary audit for the first time in March. This has never happened in history. A meeting of the EC Transport Department will be held in May. This meeting will discuss the results of previous inspections by ICAO and decide when the final audit will take place. But as we were told by the European Commission, this will happen this fall and its results will be considered in May 2026. If we pass all the checks successfully, a decision will be made to remove Kyrgyzstan from the black list,» Kanat Tologonov said.

He recalled that the Kyrgyz Republic was blacklisted in 2006 due to the lack of proper control over local airlines and non-compliance with international standards. Therefore, the Kyrgyz Republic cannot operate flights to EU countries.
