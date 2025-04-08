18:14
USD 87.06
EUR 95.22
RUB 1.01
English

President announces increase in investments after casino legalization

After the legalization of casino activity in Kyrgyzstan, the amount of investments increased. President Sadyr Japarov said in his latest interview with Kabar news agency.

When asked whether he considered casinos a «sin», the head of state replied that there is nothing «haram» for the Kyrgyz Republic and the interests of the country should come first.

He said that for those wishing to obtain a license to open a casino, a condition has been set — to build a five-star hotel.

«At the moment, about 10 five-star and 1 seven-star hotels are under construction. This means that more than 3 billion in investments have been received. When they are completed and put into operation, the benefits will be ten times higher. Tourists will come. They will also leave their money in the country. The commissioning of hotels will begin next year,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that the old hotels «Dostuk», «Sayakat» and «Ak-Keme» are being rebuilt by investors into five-star hotels.

According to the president, by issuing licenses for opening casinos, the state has only benefited, and there is no need to worry about the youth of Kyrgyzstan, since, as he claims, not a single citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic has entered as a client of any of the three casinos currently operating in Bishkek.

The casinos are controlled by police officers. If a casino is found, where a citizen of Kyrgyzstan has entered, it will be automatically closed.

Sadyr Japarov

«It is unlikely that a casino owner will want to lose a license worth $1 million because of $5,000-6,000 from one Kyrgyz? And those who open and manage underground casinos are detained by law enforcement agencies and their property is confiscated. Underground casinos have existed since time immemorial. Now there are almost none left. Control is strict,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.

Recall, the casino activity in the Kyrgyz Republic was permitted in 2022, 10 years after the ban on gambling was introduced. The initiators of legalization stipulated in the law that Kyrgyzstanis cannot be casino clients.
link: https://24.kg/english/325297/
views: 136
Print
Related
Investment territory with special legal regime to be created in Issyk-Kul region
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
Casinos, bookmakers transfer 31 million soms to budget of Kyrgyzstan in January
Companies of Kazakhstan invested almost $49 million in Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
Underground casino discovered at Osh market in Bishkek
Activities of underground casino Sun Club suppressed in Bishkek
44 billion soms in investments attracted to Chui region in 2024
Kyrgyzstan becomes key recipient of investments from Kazakhstan
China invests $221 million in Kyrgyzstan for nine months
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
Flight restrictions introduced at Manas International Airport Flight restrictions introduced at Manas International Airport
8 April, Tuesday
18:11
Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control
17:27
President announces increase in investments after casino legalization
17:18
Cabinet highlights investment climate improvement, plans for 128 new enterprises
17:06
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
16:57
Campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent UN Security Council seat starts