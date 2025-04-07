Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia. The results of their study were published by the South China Morning Post.

Employees of the Beijing Earthquake Agency have made a forecast of new cataclysms, including powerful earthquakes, that will occur in Asia in the next few years.

«Currently, the region may be entering the nascent phase of a new seismically active period,» the publication quotes the scientists as saying.

After studying seismic data for 150 years, experts concluded that in the future, destructive earthquakes will affect the territory of the PRC and neighboring regions. They analyzed seismic data from 1879 to the present and identified six main periods when earthquakes can occur in China and adjacent regions.

According to the scientists, each of these periods correlates with shifts in the speed of the Earth’s rotation, measured through changes in the length of the day, and corresponding rearrangements of tectonic stress.

The results of the study were published on March 20 in Geodesy and Geodynamics journal. This is an academic publication of the China Earthquake Administration.

A little more than a week ago, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred in Myanmar, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure throughout the country, as well as in the capital of neighboring Thailand, Bangkok. The tremors were also felt in China.

According to the latest data, 3,564 people died as a result of the earthquake, 5,012 were injured. Another 210 are listed as missing.