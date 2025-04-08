Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan strengthen trade and economic relations

The Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic under the Ministry of Economy in the Republic of Uzbekistan organized meetings for the trade mission of the state institution Kyrgyz Export Center on April 7 in Tashkent as part of the promotion of Kyrgyz products on the Uzbek market. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As part of the program, a meeting was held with the management of the new Kuylyuk market FOOD CITY. The participants of the trade mission were given a tour of the market with a demonstration of its infrastructure. The terms of supply of Kyrgyz products and lease of retail space for the sale of goods were discussed.

A meeting was also held with the management of the Uzbek enterprise Master Global Plyus, specializing in the production of juices and fruit purees. The possibilities of producing juices under the Kyrgyz brand and supplying apricots and apples during the harvest season were discussed.

The final event of the day was a meeting with the management of MAKRO supermarket chain. The conditions for the supply of Kyrgyz products were discussed, including canned vegetables, agricultural products, non-alcoholic beverages, meat, and dairy products.

The meetings held contribute to strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, expanding sales channels for Kyrgyz products, and promoting domestic exports to the Uzbek market.