Farkhat Iminov appointed Director of National Investment Agency

President Sadyr Japarov signed an order relieving Talantbek Imanov of his duties as Director of the National Investment Agency in accordance with Article 71 of the Constitution due to his transition to another position. The president’s press service reported.

According to it, Farkhat Iminov was appointed to the vacant position. The president signed the corresponding order.

Farkhat Iminov was born on July 8, 1975 in Frunze city.

In 1993, he graduated from the Higher School of Brokers with a degree in stock brokerage. In 1997, he received a degree in accounting, finance and credit at the Kyrgyz State National University.

He began his career in 1998 as a raw hide procurement specialist at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh-American enterprise Bulgaary LLC. From 2005 to 2009, he held the position of CEO at Ennio LLC and Mongol LLC. From 2009 to 2012, he was the director of the PR and Foreign Economic Activity Department of Finance F LLC. Until 2012, he was a deputy of the Bishkek City Council, until 2018 — a deputy of the Parliament of the 6th convocation (elected on the list of the Respublika Ata Zhurt bloc), resigned at his own request.

In 2017, a criminal case was opened against him, he fled the country. On December 13, 2021, the issue of his appointment as Ambassador to Uzbekistan was removed from the agenda of the relevant committee of the Parliament, but in violation of the regulations, he was approved by a poll of committee members.

In 2023, he was appointed Honorary Consul of Mongolia in the Kyrgyz Republic with a residence in Osh and a consular district including the territory of the southern capital.

He is married and has four children.
