Chyngyz Zhumaliev appointed Director of Bishkekvodokanal again

Personnel changes took place in the capital’s City Hall. Its press service reported.

Chyngyz Zhumaliev has been appointed Director of Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise. The corresponding order was signed by the Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

Previously, this position was held by Kadyrbek Otorov.

Chyngyz Zhumaliev was already the head of Bishkekvodokanal — from January to September 2024, in November he became a deputy of the Bishkek City Council from Zhany Kuch — New Force party. The Central Election Commission terminated his powers on March 27. The mandate was transferred to the next on the list, Almazbek Ulugbekov.

Chyngyz Zhumaliev was born on April 22, 1989. He was a deputy of the 27th and 29th convocations of the Bishkek City Council, and was last elected on the list of Zhany Kuch — New Force party.

In 2011, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn, specializing in jurisprudence. In 2016, he graduated from the Kyrgyz Economic University named after Musa Ryskulbekov, specializing in economics. Last year, he graduated from the Diplomatic Academy, specializing in international relations.
