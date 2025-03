President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed an order appointing Erkeaiym Seitkazieva as head of the state administration — head of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

Before this, Erkeaiym Seitkazieva held the post of First Deputy Director of the State Agency for Land Resources. She was relieved of her post due to the transfer to a new job.

Ermekbai Omoshev previously held the post of head of Issyk-Ata district. The president appointed him as head of Manas district of Talas region.