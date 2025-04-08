15:09
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

Kanatbek Kaldaraliev appointed head of Ak-Suu district

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region Bakytbek Zhetigenov introduced a new head to the Ak-Suu district activists and read out the presidential order of April 4, 2025, the regional administration reported.

Kanatbek Kaldaraliev has a higher education in public administration and law. He began his career as a history teacher, then successfully worked at various levels of public service. Before his appointment, he held the position of chief of staff of the state administration of Sokuluk district.
link: https://24.kg/english/325261/
views: 58
Print
Related
Farkhat Iminov appointed Director of National Investment Agency
Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed
New Director of State Property Management Agency appointed
Chyngyz Zhumaliev appointed Director of Bishkekvodokanal again
New Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Bishkek mayor carries out major personnel reshuffle in city structures
Erkeaiym Seitkazieva appointed head of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region
Ermekbai Omoshev appointed head of Manas district of Talas region
New First Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Azat Almanbetov appointed Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
8 April, Tuesday
15:06
Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading across river Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading acro...
14:59
Kanatbek Kaldaraliev appointed head of Ak-Suu district
14:52
International professional boxing tournament to be held in Bishkek
14:45
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan comments on ban on niqabs
14:16
Who is not eligible for amnesty: List of crimes expanded in Kyrgyzstan