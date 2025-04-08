Kanatbek Kaldaraliev appointed head of Ak-Suu district

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region Bakytbek Zhetigenov introduced a new head to the Ak-Suu district activists and read out the presidential order of April 4, 2025, the regional administration reported.

Kanatbek Kaldaraliev has a higher education in public administration and law. He began his career as a history teacher, then successfully worked at various levels of public service. Before his appointment, he held the position of chief of staff of the state administration of Sokuluk district.