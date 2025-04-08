16:44
Kyrgyzstan’s delegation meets with President of International Olympic Committee

President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kyrgyzstan Umbetaly Kydyraliev met with the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach. The NOC of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on Instagram.

The day before, Umbetaly Kydyraliev and the First Vice President ofNOC of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Mamytov visited the IOC headquarters in Lausanne.

Thomas Bach thanked Umbetaly Kydyraliev for the development of the Olympic movement in Kyrgyzstan and the country’s contribution to the overall success of the Games in Paris. He noted that in terms of the number of participants and medals won, Kyrgyzstan deservedly leads the rating.

Umbetaly Kydyraliev thanked the NOC of the Kyrgyz Republic for its support within the framework of the Olympic Solidarity programmes. Together with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic and partners, almost all Olympic sports cultivated in the country were covered.

The parties discussed current issues of the Olympic Solidarity programmes for the new cycle and sports included in the program of the Games in Los Angeles, in particular boxing.

The IOC President presented Umbetaly Kydyraliev with a gold medal from the Paris Games and wished him good luck in the upcoming Olympic starts.
