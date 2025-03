President Sadyr Japarov signed a number of orders concerning the management of the State Property Management Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the signed document, Almazbek Primov was relieved of his post as director of the agency. The basis for the decision was his personal letter of resignation.

At the same time, another order of the head of state appointed Timur Malbashev to the post of Director of the State Property Management Agency.

Previously, he held the post of head of the department for work with joint-stock companies at the agency.