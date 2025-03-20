Bishkek mayor carries out major personnel reshuffle in city structures

A large-scale personnel reshuffle has taken place in Bishkek City Hall. According to municipality, the goal is to reduce corruption risks and more effectively use the work of employees in the field of social development.
The head of the city Aibek Dzhunushaliev signed the relevant orders.
- Aizada Dzhunusova was appointed Director of the Department of Social Development of Bishkek City Hall;
- Ainura Arstambekova — Deputy Head of the Municipal Administration for Sverdlovsky district;
- Chynara Zhanykeeva — Deputy Head of the Municipal Administration for Pervomaisky district;
- Asel Sadykova — Deputy Head of the Municipal Administration for Oktyabrsky district;
- Baktygul Ismailova — Deputy Head of Municipal Administration for Leninsky district;
- Arsen Abdyldaev — Head of the Social Development Department for Leninsky district;
- Azamat Bolotov — Head of the Social Development Department for Pervomaisky District;
- Reina Sultanmuratova — Head of the Social Development Department for Sverdlovsky district;
- Kulzhan Alzhanbaeva — Deputy Head of the Social Development Department for Oktyabrsky district;
- Kuvanychbek Akmatov — Deputy Head of the Social Development Department for Pervomaisky district;
- Nurzada Shamkanova — Deputy Head of the Social Development Department for Leninsky district;
- Edil Dzhumaliev — Director of the Bishkek Funeral Services Agency.