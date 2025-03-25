17:16
New Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Ulan Zholdubaev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan. The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Major of the Internal Service Ulan Zholdubaev was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Penitentiary Service on January 29, 2025.

The Penitentiary Service was reorganized into the State Penitentiary Service by the presidential decree of February 4, 2025.

After that, Ulan Zholdubaev served as acting Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service. Now he has been approved for the position.

Ulan Zholdubaev was born on September 25, 1987 in Ak-Muz village, At-Bashy district, Naryn region. In 2009, he graduated from the Faculty of Criminalistics of the Kyrgyz State Law Academy.

Before his latest appointment, he held the position of deputy head of the Main Operational and Regime Department of the Penitentiary Service.
