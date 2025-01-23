Residents of Isfara and Batken hold joint clean-up and cook plov

Residents of the Kyrgyz Batken city and the Tajik Isfara city held a joint clean-up at the border. Asia-Plus reports, citing a representative of the local administration Zubaidullo Shomadov.
More than 400 people took part in the event.
Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said that the issue of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will be resolved by the end of January 2025. At the moment, the active phase of work is underway to complete the description of the state borders.