Residents of Isfara and Batken hold joint clean-up and cook plov

Residents of the Kyrgyz Batken city and the Tajik Isfara city held a joint clean-up at the border. Asia-Plus reports, citing a representative of the local administration Zubaidullo Shomadov.

The villagers cleared the roads and ditches in the area between Guliston and Kyzyl-Bel checkpoints from dirt and garbage. The road surface was prepared for leveling, asphalt paving will begin in the coming days. After the end of the clean-up, residents of both districts set the table and cooked «plov of friendship».

More than 400 people took part in the event.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said that the issue of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will be resolved by the end of January 2025. At the moment, the active phase of work is underway to complete the description of the state borders.
