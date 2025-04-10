17:45
Three Tax Service employees brought to disciplinary responsibility

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported the results of reviewing citizens’ appeals and internal investigations against its employees for the first quarter of 2025.

According to the agency, during the specified period, eight appeals were received from citizens and taxpayers regarding the actions of tax authority employees. Of these, seven were submitted in writing, one — electronically. As of April 1, six of these appeals had been reviewed, two were under consideration.

The check on four applications did not confirm the facts stated in them. One appeal was transferred to the State Committee for National Security for a legal opinion. The facts stated in one were confirmed, as a result of which the employee of the territorial tax authority was brought to disciplinary responsibility — he was reprimanded for improper performance of official duties.

In addition, during the first quarter, the State Tax Service conducted six internal investigations initiated on the basis of submissions from the Prosecutor General’s Office and service notes from structural divisions of the central office of the service. As a result of these investigations, two violations were confirmed, one was not confirmed, and four investigations are still ongoing.

As a result of confirmed violations of official discipline, disciplinary measures were applied to two employees of territorial tax authorities: one was demoted, the other was severely reprimanded.

The State Tax Service emphasized that among all the appeals received during the quarter, no complaints or statements containing information about corruption on the part of the department’s employees were recorded.
