Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law on ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The president’s Telegram channel reports.

The law, adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on March 19, 2025, determines the line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. Ratification of the agreement completes the internal procedures necessary for its entry into force.

It is noted that the legal framework between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border is aimed at ensuring stability and security in the region. It is expected that this will create favorable conditions for citizens of both countries, especially in border areas, and will contribute to further social, economic and humanitarian cooperation.