Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on use of roads

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the construction and use of roads, arrangement and use of intersection of roads, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek city.» The press service of the President reported.

The law was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on March 19, 2025.

«The agreement provides for the unimpeded movement of citizens, passage of vehicles and the transportation of goods between the states. It provides for the design and construction of two roads, which will receive neutral status from the moment the agreement comes into force,» the statement says.

These are the following roads:

Dacha — Kapchygai (Khojai Alo — Vorukh) bypass along the eastern side of Kapchygai settlement;

Min-Oruk — Samarkandek (Orieno — Shuriston) bypass on the northern side of Surkh settlement.

The Dacha — Kapchygai (Khojai Alo — Vorukh) road will be used by Tajikistan, the Min-Oruk — Samarkandek (Orieno-Shuriston) road — by Kyrgyzstan.

At the same time, it is proposed to jointly develop and use the intersection of Osh — Razzakov and Isfara — Vorukh highways, which acquire a neutral status and are used by the states on equal terms.