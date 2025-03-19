Zhogorku Kenesh approves agreements on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in three readings

Deputies adopted bills on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in three readings at the meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan).

The deputies approved the ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border, the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the construction and use of roads, the arrangement and use of the intersection of roads and the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water management and energy facilities.

A joint meeting of the following Zhogorku Kenesh committees was held today, March 19:

On International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration;

On Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations;

On Law and Order, the Fight Against Crime and Corruption;

On Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction;

On Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development;

On the Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy.

Six committees also approved the above-mentioned agreements in three readings.

On March 13, during the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the parties signed an agreement on the border between the two states. The documents must be ratified by the Parliaments of the two countries, after which they will be signed again by the heads of state and the process of border demarcation will begin.