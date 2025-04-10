Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 77 new vehicles to improve work in regions

The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan received 77 new Chevrolet Tracker service vehicles. The official handover ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

This event is a part of the implementation of the order of President Sadyr Japarov, aimed at improving the provision of government agencies with the necessary equipment. The new vehicles will be distributed among departmental and territorial divisions of the ministry throughout the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adylbek Kasymaliev conveyed congratulations to social workers on behalf of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers. He highly appreciated their work, calling the profession of a social worker one of the most humane.

«Social workers are the driving force of social progress and building of an inclusive society. Not everyone is capable of great deeds, but it is you who perform feats every day,» he emphasized.

He noted that, unlike one-time charity, social workers help people constantly, often without unnecessary publicity and taking other people’s problems to heart.

Adylbek Kasymaliev cited data illustrating the volume of work made by social services:

More than 200,000 people with disabilities, including children, live in Kyrgyzstan. More than 500,000 people receive state benefits.

Over 9,000 single elderly citizens, disabled people, children left without parental care, and people in difficult life situations are under the care of social workers.

At the same time, according to the head of the Cabinet, all this colossal work is carried out by less than a thousand social workers. He called them a key link in the implementation of the state’s social policy.

The Chairman of the Cabinet recalled the steps taken at the initiative of the President to support the population: pensions, benefits and salaries have been significantly increased, and the country is actively modernizing. He also noted economic success: GDP growth in 2024 reached 9 percent, and in the first three months of this year — 10.7 percent. The nominal GDP in 2024 reached 1.5 trillion soms, the budget approached 700 billion soms.

«Our state is social, and our policy is aimed at ensuring a decent life for all citizens. Thanks to your work, we are moving towards a fair and caring society,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He also reported on specific support measures:

By order of the president, the amount of monthly benefits has been increased by more than 100 percent. Monetary norms for food in social inpatient institutions have also been increased by 100 percent. More than 20,000 people received gratuitous social contracts worth 100,000 soms to start their own business.

«Today I officially announce that the president has instructed to increase the amount of the social contract to 150,000 soms, and we will fulfill this task,» the Chairman of the Cabinet added.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the main task is to provide quality services to the population. The new vehicles, the total cost of which is 141.8 million soms, will help social workers to be more mobile and quickly respond to the needs of citizens in all regions.

«Of course, we cannot provide transport for all employees now, but we have a clear understanding of the need to continue this work,» he noted.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, along with the transfer of vehicles, the personnel issue is also being resolved: the president signed a decree to increase the number of social workers by 550 people, which also confirms the social focus of state policy.