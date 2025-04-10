16:15
Land fraud in Karakol — former mayor detained

Security services detained the former mayor of the city of Karakol in Issyk-Kul region, A.F.A. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

Earlier, it was reported that the SCNS employees revealed the fact of abuse of office by the leadership of the Karakol City Hall and other persons who sold a municipal land plot at a reduced price.

At the end of March 2025, the security services announced the detention of the First Vice Mayor of the city of Karakol, A.E.A., who, abusing his official position, by organizing a fictitious auction, provided a land plot in Kashka-Suu microdistrict of Karakol city to private ownership by a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, A.N.K., which was subsequently replaced with a more expensive land plot.

Moreover, the actions of the Karakol City Hall officials were carried out with the knowledge of A.F.A., who held the position of mayor during the period of the auction and replacement with another land plot. Thus, the former mayor was detained and placed in a pretrial detention center. The investigation is ongoing. It should be noted that the initials A.F.A. match the former mayor of Karakol, Farkhat Alzhambaev.
