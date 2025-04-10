Parliament approves candidates for Supreme Court, Accounts Chamber auditors

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved candidates for judges of the Supreme Court, members of the Council for Justice Affairs and auditors of the Accounts Chamber.

At a meeting of the Parliament, the candidacies of two judges to the Supreme Court were submitted to the deputies by President Sadyr Japarov. Thus, the Zhogorku Kenesh approved the candidacies of Nurbek Esenaliev and Bakyt Usubaliev.

Two members were also approved for the Council for Justice Affairs — judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek Erlan Suerkulov and judge of the Supreme Court Dilara Arstambaeva.

The deputies approved Almaz Turdumaliev as an auditor of the Accounts Chamber.