University staff in Batken suspected of embezzling over 14 million soms

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the embezzlement of budget funds at Batken State University during the period from 2020 to 2024.

According to the security agency, student tuition payments did not reach the university’s budget. Investigators allege that over the course of four years, responsible officials at the university misappropriated 14,447,200 soms.

«In addition, unjustified foreign travel expenses were regularly paid to staff and students, totaling 2,875,300 soms,» the SCNS reported.

Following an audit, the total damage was estimated at 17,322,500 soms.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (embezzlement and misappropriation of entrusted property in especially large amounts). Investigative and operational measures are being carried out to identify and prosecute those responsible and ensure reimbursement of the damages.
