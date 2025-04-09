11:13
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to recognize each other’s driver's licenses

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed an agreement on mutual recognition and exchange of national driver’s licenses. The document was published on the information and legal portal of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It is noted that citizens of one of the two countries living in the territory of the other can exchange valid driver’s licenses without passing a theoretical or practical exam.

The exchange is possible if there is a temporary or permanent residence permit, a valid driver’s license and its translation into the state, official or Russian language. In this case, confirmation of compliance with age, health and other requirements of national legislation may be required.

In case of doubts about the authenticity of the driver’s license, the receiving party may request verification from the competent authorities of the other state.

The exchange procedure also provides for the possibility of returning the original license to the holder after surrendering the driver’s license of the host country.

The agreement does not apply to driver’s licenses issued in connection with the exchange of foreign licenses obtained in third countries.
