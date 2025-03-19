18:08
Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign — Kamchybek Tashiev

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev expressed gratitude to President Sadyr Japarov for resolving border issues at a meeting of Parliament.

«Four years ago, when he came to power, he said that we must resolve border disputes. But tragic events occurred. Then I addressed the head of state several times and said that I could not resolve it, and asked to appoint someone else. Then the president said that only the two of us could resolve the issue, and motivated me. In the end, we achieved a victorious solution,» he said.

We have resolved the most fundamental issue of the state. Now, if the president invites me and relieves me of my post, I am ready to resign with gratitude.

Kamchybek Tashiev

Today, March 19, the Parliament ratified the agreements on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in three readings.

On March 13, during the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the parties signed an agreement on the border between the two states. The documents must be ratified by the Parliaments of the two countries, after which they will be signed again by the heads of state and the process of border demarcation will begin.
link: https://24.kg/english/323353/
views: 146
