Kyrgyzstan proposes to install electronic meters at Golovnoy water intake

Kyrgyzstan will propose to install electronic meters at Golovnoy water intake on Ak-Suu River on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, the Kyrgyz side will make this proposal during the border demarcation.

«Water distribution will remain as before on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement. In the future, we plan to introduce electronic distribution. We will jointly carry out repairs and install electronic meters. We will monitor who uses how much water. So that there are no disputes as before and the sluices are not lowered or raised. We will carry out these works during the demarcation,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Recall, a conflict broke out in the area of ​​​ Golovnoy water distribution point on April 28, 2021. It later escalated into the use of army units and heavy equipment. Strikes were made on a number of border villages in Batken region.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis were injured, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

Deputies have considered draft agreements on the border today, March 19, at a joint meeting of the committees of the Parliament. In particular:

  • A draft agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the state border;
  • A draft agreement between the countries on the construction and use of roads, arrangement and use of intersections;
  • A draft agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water management and energy facilities.

On March 13, as part of the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the parties signed an agreement on the border between the two states. The documents must be ratified by the Parliaments of the two countries, after which they will be signed again by the heads of state and the process of border demarcation will begin.
