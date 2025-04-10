16:15
Quality of inventions in Kyrgyzstan has grown to world-class level

The quality of inventions in Kyrgyzstan has grown to a world-class level. The head of the Department of Examination and Industrial Designs of the State Agency of Intellectual Property and Innovation, Artyk Bazarkulov, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the country has seen an increase in inventive activity.

Basically, new developments appear in agriculture, since the republic is agrarian, as well as in the field of medicine, chemistry, biology, and biotechnology.

«With the introduction of the new patent law, some procedures have been simplified for applicants. Both individuals and universities, the Academy of Sciences, companies and others can apply for a patent. If the developments are made using the material and technical means of an institute or enterprise, then such inventions are considered service ones,» Artyk Bazarkulov said.

Head of the laboratory of the Institute of Mechanical Engineering and Automation of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, developer of a unique drip irrigation technology Ryskul Kasymbekov noted that first of all, it is necessary to study the needs of the market and production problems that require solutions, analyze the possible benefits. If the direction is promising and has commercial interest, then you can start working.

It was noted that on April 17, 2025, an international conference «Activation and stimulation of inventive, innovative activity in the Kyrgyz Republic» will be held in Bishkek. Representatives of the World Intellectual Property Organization, the Eurasian Patent Office, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and other government agencies and experts will take part in it.

An exhibition of innovative projects and technologies will be held as part of the event.
