Kumtor invests over 147 million soms in projects in Issyk-Kul region

Kumtor Gold Company has invested 147.7 million soms in social projects in Issyk-Kul region over the past two years. The company’s press service reported.

At a working meeting, Chairman of the Board of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC, Buzurman Subanov, and the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region, Bakytbek Zhetigenov, discussed the company’s 2024 performance and future plans, as well as projects implemented in the region.

Kumtor Gold Company actively participates in the social and economic development of Issyk-Kul region, implementing a number of social, infrastructure, environmental, educational, healthcare, and cultural projects. A total of 147.7 million soms has been allocated for these initiatives over the past two years, and this work will continue, Buzurman Subanov noted.

He also stated that the company achieved significant results in the past year and has set even more ambitious goals for 2025.

In turn, Bakytbek Zhetigenov expressed his gratitude to Buzurman Subanov and praised the company’s contribution to the development of Issyk-Kul region.